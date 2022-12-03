Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Malad, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a building at Jankalyan Nagar, Malad in Mumbai. According to reports, as many as fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and no injuries have been reported so far.

The incident was reported at 11.04 am. The fire was extinguished at 11:15 am, the civic body said. According to the BMC, the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The BMC said that the fire broke out in a closed room on the third floor of the ground plus 21 storey residential building near Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West, Midday reported.