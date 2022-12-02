Mumbai: Fire breaks outside of Andheri railway station, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out was reported at shops outside Andheri West railway station on Friday morning. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said that three-four shops outside the railway station caught fire at around 5.30am.

The fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported due to the early hour and sparse crowd.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Thick smoke can be seen billowing from a multistory building, even as the firefighters are trying to douse it. Meanwhile, smoke engulfed the surrounding areas as captured in videos surfacing on social media.