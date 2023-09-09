Mumbai: Fire erupts in electric meter box of housing society, no casualties reported

On a Saturday morning, a fire broke out in the electric meter box of a housing society located in the western suburb of Andheri East in Mumbai. Consequently, fire officials had to break the window grille of an apartment to safely rescue its occupants.

No one was injured in the incident at Saki Cooperative Housing Society in Saki Naka area. Flame and smoke began rising from the meter box of the six-storey building around 8.50 am, prompting the residents to call the fire brigade. Fire officials rushed a team along with a water tanker, an ambulance and other equipment to the spot.

They disconnected the power supply to the building and brought the fire under control around 10.45 am, the official said. Since the meter box is located on the ground floor of the building and it was risky for the occupants of the flat above to come down, fire officials cut one window grille of the apartment to enter the house and rescue those inside, he said.

In firemen’s terminology, it was a Level 1 call or small fire, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.