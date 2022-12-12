Mumbai: First meeting of G20 DWG to be held from Dec 13-16

The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency will take place in Mumbai on 13-16 December.



G20 Members, guest countries and invited international organizations would be attending the meeting in person. On 13 December, the Indian presidency will hold two side events Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda and Infusing new LiFE into Green Development before the official meeting of the working group, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The development working meeting will be held on 14-15 December, with focus on India’s key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the sustainable development goals (SDGs), lifestyle for environment and data for development.

LiFE ties closely with India’s G20 motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and theme “One Earth One Family One Future", it added.

Understanding that the issue of climate change cuts across industry, society, and sectors, the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a behaviour-based movement that draws from our country’s rich, ancient and sustainable traditions, to nudge consumers, and in-turn markets, to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, would be deliberated upon, the ministry said.

