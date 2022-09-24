Mumbai: Five hour ‘Jumbo block’ between Santacruz and Goregaon railway stations tomorrow

The Western Railway has also announced a five-hour jumbo block on Up and Down slow lines on Sunday, September 25 between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

According to a railway press release issued Saturday, all down-slow line suburban trains will be operated on the down-fast line and all up-slow line suburban trains will run on the up-fast line between the two Mumbai stations during the block period.

All slow suburban services will have a double halt at the Vile Parle station but will not halt at the Ram Mandir station in either direction because platforms will not be available on the fast lines, the release said, adding that some suburban trains would remain cancelled during the “jumbo block”.