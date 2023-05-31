Mumbai: Former corporator Kiran Landge joins Eknath Shinde camp ahead of BMC elections

Following the split within the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde's faction, which has been recognized as the true Shiv Sena by the Election Commission, is now gearing up for the upcoming BMC elections. In order to make headway, the party has initiated rallies and is actively exploring the participation of former corporators associated with the Thackeray group.

The strategic efforts of the Shinde-led Sena have yielded positive results, particularly with the inclusion of Kiran Landge, a former corporator from the Asalfa division in the Chandivali assembly constituency. This development is seen as a significant setback for the Thackeray group.

The upcoming BMC elections hold significant importance in this context, as the BJP is making efforts to gain control of the BMC. It is crucial for Shinde to ensure the election of as many corporators as possible from his own faction.