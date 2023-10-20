Mumbai: Four held for duping man of Rs 5.14 lakh over Navratri dandiya event passes
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2023 02:26 PM2023-10-20T14:26:08+5:302023-10-20T14:27:22+5:30
Four individuals have been apprehended for allegedly deceiving a man out of Rs 5.14 lakh, promising to provide him with passes for the Navratri 'dandiya' event featuring renowned artist Falguni Pathak in Borivali, North Mumbai.
As per the complaint filed on October 12 by the 20-year-old victim staying in Kandivali East, two persons took Rs 5.14 lakh from him and said they would get him passes for the event, the official informed.
After he did not get passes, he approached MHB police station. A total of 87 CCTV clips were checked between Yoginagar in Borivali and Dahisar to nab two of the accused on Wednesday. Two of their associates were held on Thursday, he said.