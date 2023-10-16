Mumbai: Four held for making fake passes for dandiya events

On Monday, the police reported the arrest of a graphic designer and three other individuals for their alleged involvement in creating counterfeit passes for two dandiya events in Mumbai. The authorities also seized equipment valued at Rs 35 lakh from them. The apprehended individuals include Karan Ajay Shah (29), a graphic designer, Darshan Pravin Gohil (24), Paresh Suresh Nevrekar (35), and Kavish Bhalchandra Patil (24).

The accused were nabbed from Virar, Kandivali, Malad and Manori localities, he said. The accused allegedly distributed entry passes for Durgadevi Navratri Utsav Samiti's dandiya event and BJP MLA Sunil Rane's Rangratri Dandiya, the official said.

The police formed a special team and raided prime accused Shah's residence in the western suburb of Virar, he said, adding that 1,000 entry passes, a laptop, printer and other materials worth Rs 35 lakh were recovered.

The accused have been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.