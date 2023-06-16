Mumbai: Gateway of India witnesses rough seas as an impact of cyclone Biparjoy

Rough sea waves were seen at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Friday morning, hours after cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat. Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to weaken further and move into a 'depression' by the evening, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Biparjoy, which has caused massive destruction in Gujarat, is now moving towards Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali, and Sirohi where very heavy rainfall is likely on Friday.Besides, the cyclonic storm may also cause rainfall in Rajsamand, Dungarpur, and nearby areas on Friday and Saturday.Strong winds with a speed of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour are expected in the adjoining areas of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur today and similar weather conditions will be seen in the adjoining areas of Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer on Saturday.