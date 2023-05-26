Mumbai: Gateway to Alibaug Water transport service to remain shut for three months

Water traffic on the Mandwa to Gateway route will remain closed for more than three months from May 26 to August 31. The Maritime department has informed that the water transport from Mandwa to Gateway will be closed for three months. A letter has also been given to the shipping companies by the Maritime Department.

Water transport services are closed in the month of June, eight days before the onset of monsoon. Accordingly, the Maritime Time Department has issued a letter to the shipping companies and instructed them to stop the traffic. This decision may affect tourism. This water transport helps a lot to reach Alibaug. Many companies provide water transportation services. The number of passengers traveling through it is also large. This service, which will be closed from May 26, will start in the month of September. Ro-Ro boat service will continue during this period. But this service is going to continue depending on the weather. Therefore, for the next three months, passengers will have the option of road instead of water transport.