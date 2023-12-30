Mumbai Gears Up for Late-Night New Year Celebrations with Special BEST Buses and Local Trains

In Mumbai, the BEST will operate 25 special buses for late-night revelers in the early hours of Monday, while both the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will run special local trains with halts at all stations after midnight on December 31.

The special buses will cover nine routes, connecting tourist spots such as Gateway of India, Juhu, and Gorai beaches, among others, according to spokesperson Sunil Vaidya. To manage crowds at bus stops, BEST inspectors will be stationed at S P Mukherjee Chowk, CSMT, Churchgate, Juhu, and Gorai beaches. The designated routes for the buses include 8 Ltd, 66 Ltd, A-116, A-112, 203, 231, A-247, A-294, and 272, as stated by a BEST official, TOI reported.

On CR's Main line, special trains will depart from CSMT and Kalyan at 1.30 am on Monday. On the Harbour line, special trains are scheduled to leave from CSMT and Panvel at 1.30 am. Meanwhile, on WR, special trains will run from Churchgate to Virar at 1.15 am, 2 am, 2.30 am, and 3.25 am, and from Virar to Churchgate at 12.15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am, and 3.05 am.