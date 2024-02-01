Mumbai Gears Up for Monsoon: BMC To Install 16 New Trash Booms

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to increase trash boom to combat the problem of floating waste in rivers and drains. It has been a persistent problem for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). During high tide, the waste from the drains flows into the sea and vice versa. Currently, there are 9 such mechanisms in Mumbai and another 16 will be made operational.

A raft with a 'trash boom' is used by the municipality to remove this waste and drain the water quickly. The number of booms in the Mithi River will also be increased. The tender process for this mechanism will be started in the coming weeks. The booms will be gradually added to the BMC's fleet before the monsoon.

According to the BMC's Storm Water Drains Department, the length of the major and minor drains, the Mithi River, in the city and the suburbs is about 689 km. The length of the major drains is about 248 km, while the length of the minor drains is about 421 km.

The Mithi River is 20 km long. Garbage is thrown into the drains from the settlements on the banks and the houses. Plastic, mattresses, and other garbage from the scrapyard are found in the drains. This floating garbage obstructs the flow of water. To remove this garbage and prevent it from entering the sea, the BMC took a boom and net a few years ago and started using it in rivers and drains.

Trash booms' have been installed at six locations in the western suburbs and three in Mithi River to remove floating waste. This waste gets caught in the net of the raft and is removed by the 'trash boom'. There are three booms in the Mithi River. These booms are placed at six places in the western suburbs and three in the Mithi River to remove floating garbage. The garbage gets stuck in the net of the boom and is removed by the boom.

The Green Tribunal, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and the Court had ordered the BMC to take necessary measures to prevent this garbage from entering the sea. Therefore, the BMC has taken this decision to prevent garbage from flowing into the sea.