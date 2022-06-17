Mumbai girl Bhumika selected in 23-member India U-17 team for Europe tour

Mumbai, June 17 Maharashtra's talented and versatile footballer Bhumika Mane has been selected to the India U-17 women's team that will travel to Italy and Norway to participate in two tournaments from June 20 to July 8.

Bhumika, the lone girl from Mumbai and Maharashtra who has been training in the National camp at Jamshedpur, is selected for the 23-member India team as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India later this year. Head Coach Thomas Dennerby, who took charge of the team earlier this year, has selected 23 players who will be playing the international games.

The young Indian girls will participate in two tournaments during their exposure tour the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22 to 26, 2022 and Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1 to July 7. This will be the first time the India team would be participating in the NORDIC Tournament, according to an AIFF release.

India will test the waters against Italy on June 22 at the Gradisca D'Sonzo stadium in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament. Besides India and Italy, Chile and Mexico are the other teams in the tournament.

India are among eight teams that will participate in the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway. Besides India, the other teams in the fray are The Netherlands, hosts Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, and Sweden. India will face The Netherlands on July 1 at the Strommen Arena.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu; Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika; Midfielders: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja; Forwards: Anita Kumari, Kajol Dzouza, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

