Mumbai High Court Directs Nawab Malik to Seek Supreme Court for Interim Bail Extension

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik to approach the Supreme Court for an extension of his interim bail. The apex court had granted Malik three months of bail.

A single-judge bench led by Justice Prithviraj Chavan instructed Malik's lawyers to seek relief from the Supreme Court for extending his interim bail, which expires on January 9, 2024.

Malik was arrested in February 2022 in connection with a money laundering case linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. He had applied for bail in the High Court citing health reasons which was denied, leading him to the Supreme Court.

Considering Malik's condition of one non-functional kidney and a weak second kidney, the Supreme Court granted him bail for three months. The High Court will hear Malik's regular bail plea on January 15, 2024