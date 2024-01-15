Mumbai Housing Market Booms: Over 150,000 Homes Sold in 2023

Mumbai's real estate market saw a robust rebound in 2023, with over 150,000 houses sold across the city, suburbs, and Greater Mumbai. This surge comes despite continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy.

While housing prices have increased, the demand for homes shows no signs of waning, especially in the city's affluent neighbourhoods, such as Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade, Juhu, Bandra, and Worli. The prestigious location and luxury amenities attract both local and international buyers.

According to industry experts, Mumbai remains the country's costliest real estate market. Land constraints in the city and suburbs, coupled with rising construction costs due to post-pandemic factors, have contributed to higher house prices. However, Mumbai's strong economic fundamentals and consistent demand for housing have mitigated the impact of these cost increases. Data from the past month reveals a record-breaking 10,000+ homes registered in Mumbai, the highest figure in 11 years. Notably, the trend leans towards smaller units, with over 20% of the sold houses being 2 BHK apartments. These units offer a more affordable entry point, particularly for first-time buyers and young professionals, contributing to the overall market activity.

Mumbai's Posh Enclaves

Juhu, Bandra and Cuffe Parade are the most popular places to buy houses.

Malabar Hill: Rs 42,400 per sq ft

Cuffe Parade: Rs 59,300 per sq ft

Bandra 43,800 per sq ft

Worli 40,800 per sq ft

Juhu: Rs 42,600 per sq ft



The trend changed

The trend of buying 2 BHK houses has increased in 2023. This is because 2 BHK houses are more affordable than 3 BHK and 4 BHK houses.

The prices of houses in Mumbai are the highest in the country. This is because of the high demand for housing in the city.

Prices have gone up from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore in the suburbs, while the same prices in Mumbai city range from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 2 crore approximately, with the sales ratio of 2 BHK houses.



Why increased prices?

The land space available in cities and suburbs is limited, but demand is high, and the same is affecting the prices. Besides, the increase in large-scale development works and service facilities is resulting in an increase in the prices of houses.