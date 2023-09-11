Mumbai: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during Ganesh Chaturthi

Following substantial rainfall last week, it is anticipated that the intensity of rain in Mumbai will diminish in the upcoming days. Nevertheless, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have indicated that the rain intensity could potentially rise during the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai stated , We anticipate low to moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next 3-4 days. However, this is expected to be a short-lived spell, as we anticipate the formation of a low-pressure system between September 14-15, which could lead to substantial rainfall after September 16.

In the previous week, Mumbai, along with the adjacent districts of Raigad, Palghar, and Thane, experienced substantial rainfall. On September 7, the city of Mumbai also registered rainfall in three-digit figures, marking the first occurrence since July this year.

Meanwhile, the IMD data states that in the past 24 hours, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 2 millimetres of rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 5 mm.