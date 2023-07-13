Mumbai: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in next 24 hours

In most areas of Mumbai, it was a sunny Thursday morning. The meteorological service has predicted light to moderate rain for the next day. Since the last weekend, Mumbai's rain has been less intense after earlier this month's severe downpours.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, a civic official said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average 4.19 mm, 9.16 mm and 6.06 mm, rainfall, respectively in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the official said.

Mumbai has recorded 53.06 per cent (454 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in the very first week of the month. Meteorologists predict intermittent spells of rainfall for the next couple of days, with the intensity expected to increase after July 13.Between July 1 and July 8 morning, the IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 454 mm of rainfall as against its monthly normal of 855.7 mm, whereas Colaba observatory as against its monthly normal of 712 mm, recorded a rainfall of 180 mm.