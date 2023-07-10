Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard recovers body of woman who drowned in sea at Bandra



The body of a 27-year-old woman who drowned in the sea in Bandra's western suburb was found on Monday by the Indian Coast Guard, according to a civic official.

A search and rescue operation was undertaken for Jyoti Sonar after she drowned in the sea at Bandra fort on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

The coast guard recovered Sonar's body this morning and handed it over to the police, he said, adding that the body was taken to civic-run Cooper Hospital

Earlier, Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides.The IMD Mumbai had predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9. The police officials were informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening.