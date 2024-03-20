Mumbai: India's Richest Lok Sabha Constituency Has Seen Only One Woman MP in Its History

Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency is known as the richest constituency in the country. So far, in 17 Lok Sabha elections, the only woman MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the late Jaywantiben Mehta, has represented the constituency twice, while in the remaining elections, the constituency was led by a male MP. In this year's election, the constituency is likely to witness a contest between male candidates.

Mehta was elected as an MP on a BJP ticket in the 1996 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections. Several political parties have contested the constituency. At that time, most parties had fielded male candidates in the fray. However, in the 2009 elections, late banker Meera Sanyal had contested as an Independent candidate.

MPs elected to date:

Member of Parliament party of the year

1952. S.K. Patil Congress

1957. S. K. Patil Congress

1962 S. K. Patil Congress

1967 George Fernandes United So. party

1971 Kailash Shivran Congress

1977 Ratna Singh RJD Janata Party

1980 Ratna Singh RJD Janata Party

1984 Murli Deora Congress

1989 Murli Deora Congress

1991 Murli Deora Congress

1996 Jaywantiben Mehta BJP

1998 Murli Deora Congress

1999 Jaywantiben Mehta BJP

2004 Milind Deora Congress

2009 Milind Deora Congress

2014 Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena

2019 Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena

Congress Dominance

The Constituency is dominated by the Deora family of the Congress. In the six Lok Sabha elections, citizens have sent a member of the Deora family to Parliament as an MP, while four other times a Congress candidate has been elected as an MP from here.

Rich constituency

With one exception from the Lok Sabha elections held in Mumbai South since 1951, the general voter turnout has remained in the range of 50-60 percent. The constituency comprises six assembly segments - Worli, Sewri, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

The constituency is home to people from all walks of life, from the richest industrialists to the working class. The Lok Sabha constituency also includes the official residences of the chief minister and other ministers in the Malabar Hill area, the MLA's society at Worli, and the MLA's residence, which provides accommodation for the MLAs of the state.



