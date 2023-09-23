Mumbai International Airport to temporarily shut down its runways on October 17

The Mumbai International Airport, also known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), on Friday announced that both their runaways will be shut down for post-monsoon maintenance work on October 17. Issuing a statement, the airport authorities said that the maintenance activities will take place from 11 am to 5 pm.

As a part of CSMIA's comprehensive post-monsoon runaway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27, and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance,” CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards.“This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” it said.