Mumbai: Jumbo block between Santacruz and Goregaon station on August 13

On August 13, the Western Railway Mumbai Division of Indian Railways will operate the Jumbo block on the UP and DOWN Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon station. To maintain the tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment, this is necessary.

All slow suburban services will not halt at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir railway station in both directions due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines. Hence, passengers will be allowed to travel in opposite direction for their destinations between Vile Parle and Ram Mandir railway stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Borivali trains will be worked upto Goregaon. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.