Mumbai: Kalina Road gets new down ramp for enhanced commuter experience

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has made a recent announcement, bringing good news to commuters traveling from Chembur to Mumbai University. The Santacruz Chembur Link Road is now more convenient to navigate with the introduction of a newly opened down ramp at Kalina for vehicular traffic.

As part of the SCLR extension project, a solid approach near Windsor Building on CST road, Kalina is now available for vehicular traffic .This approach, also known as the Windsor approach or A4 Ramp, span of length 142 meters and has a carriageway width of 5.5 meters.

The main objective of this construction is to alleviate traffic congestion at Kapadia Nagar signal and reduce travel time to the university and Santacruz by 10-15 minutes. The SCLR extension project is currently 92% complete, and one of the project’s down ramps is now open for traffic.

