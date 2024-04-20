Mumbai Local Mega Block on April 21, 2024: Train Services To Be Affected for 5 Hours Between Borivali & Goregaon on Sunday

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs between Borivali & Goregaon will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines on Sunday, 21st April, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on UP and DOWN Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon Stations.

Mumbai Local Sunday Mega Block

Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban services will remain cancelled. Also, some Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on the Harbour line. During the block period, no trains will be dealt from platforms numbers 01, 02, 03 and 04 at Borivali station. Detailed information to this effect is available from the concerned Station Masters.

The list of cancelled trains will be available in the Station Master’s office. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.