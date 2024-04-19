Mumbai: Power Block to Affect Night Trains on Central and Harbor Lines from April 19-21

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) will conduct a power block on the intervening night of April 19, 20 and 21 for the extension of the platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus( CSMT). As a result, the 12.14 am local from CSMT to Kasara will be the last. Subsequent Karjat and Thane trains will be cancelled. This will cause inconvenience to passengers going to Karjat-Khopoli.

During the power block, up and down traffic on CSMT to Byculla and Wadala on the harbour will be closed from 12:30 am to 4:30 am. Mail and express trains will also be suspended.

Here's the schedule

April 19, 20 and 21: Last local: Kasara: Will leave CSMT at 12:14 am.

First local after block: Karjat: Will leave CSMT at 4.47 am.

The last local before the block on the up slow line will leave Kalyan at 22:34 hrs.

What on the Harbour Line?

The first local before the block will leave CSMT at 00:13.

The first local after the block will leave CSMT at 04:52.

The last local before the block will leave Panvel at 22:46.

The last local after the block will leave Bandra at 04:17.

These trains will be suspended at Dadar station