Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Disrupted Due to Panvel-CSMT Train Derailed

Mumbai's Harbour Line services faced disruption on Monday, April 29, after a Panvel-CSMT local train (56) arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Platform 2 derailed. The incident occurred at approximately 11:35 hours on Monday.

No injuries were reported among the passengers. However, the derailment impacted train operations on the Harbour Line. Trains heading towards CSMT is terminated at Masjid station. As of now local trains are running only between Vadala and Panvel. Main Line services between CSMT and other destinations are functioning normally.

DRM Mumbai CR has issued directions for the travellers. DMR advised people to avoid travelling from the Harbour line section as all trains going towards CSTM are suspended till Vadala Road station. Passengers travel through the mainline between CSMT and Kurla section in the up and down directions.

