Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block Between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Station on March 31, 2024

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, commuters traveling between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations will face disruptions as maintenance work is set to take place. To facilitate track, signaling, and overhead equipment maintenance, a five-hour Jumbo Block will be implemented on both UP and Down Fast lines. This block will be in effect from 10:35 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. on the specified date. As a result, commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays during this period.

WR Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said, "During the block period, all UP and Down Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station. A few suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

For comprehensive information and support, individuals are encouraged to contact the relevant Station Masters for assistance.