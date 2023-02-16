Mumbai: Local train wheel catches fire near Asangaon station

The wheel of a running local train caught fire near Asangaon station in Maharashtra’s Thane district on morning, with officials saying it happened due to brake binding and no passenger was injured.

A video of the incident, which took place about 70 km away from Mumbai, went viral on social media wherein a passenger was seen jumping out of the train which had stopped.

Railway sources said as it was the morning peak hour, the train was crowded. After noticing the burning wheel, passengers jumped out of the coach as soon as the train stopped, they said.

A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said the incident occurred at 8.55 am at Asangaon station, located 70 km from Mumbai, when the local train was heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in south Mumbai) from Kasara in Thane.

The official said no passenger was injured in the incident which took place due to brake binding, in which the brakes get jammed with wheels and friction between the two leads to smoke or even fire some times.

The railway staff concerned attended to it and the rake was later running normally, the official said, adding a detailed investigation will be conducted after the rake goes to car shed. The Central Railway operates nearly 1,800 suburban services daily on its four corridors, including the main line connecting areas of Thane and Raigad districts with Mumbai.