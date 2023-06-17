Mumbai: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays visit to CM Eknath Shinde

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid a courtesy visit to the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde in Mumbai. Chief Minister Shinde warmly welcomed Om Speaker Birla, presenting him with a bouquet and an idol of Lord Ganesha. Shiv Sena MP (Member of Parliament) Rahul Shewale was also present.

Speaker Om Birla is on a one-day visit to Mumbai. On Friday, he arrived in the state capital and delivered the inaugural address at the First National Legislators Conference held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

During his address, Birla expressed his concern about the negative impact of organized disruptions, slogan-shouting, and frequent adjournments in the parliamentary sessions. He emphasized that such practices are detrimental to the dignity of democracy and have adverse effects on the overall functioning of the country's democratic system.

Birla praised the initiative of organizing the inaugural Legislators Conference and expressed his optimism that the discussions held during the conference would greatly empower and strengthen our legislative institutions. He acknowledged India as the world's oldest, largest, and most lively democracy, with a long-standing commitment to democratic principles. Birla highlighted the enduring presence and growth of democratic institutions across various regions in India for centuries.