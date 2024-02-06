Mumbai: Lokhandwala Residents Protest Alleged Encroachment in Joggers Park, Police File FIR Against Protestors

Residents of Lokhandwala staged a peaceful protest to voice concerns over alleged illegal encroachment activity within Andheri Lokhandwala Joggers Park. They claim the park caretaker is responsible for the activity and assert that prior attempts to address the issue with officials were fruitless, thus prompting the protest. Following the protest, police filed an FIR against a few participants.

The FIR targeted 60 to 70 individuals, including social activist Prashant Rane. "We conducted a silent, peaceful march, and the police took action against us. What about the illegal Gurudwara structure being constructed on encroached land? No action has been taken despite acknowledgement of its illegality," Rane remarked.

The protest commenced from Joggers Park, traversed Lokhandwala Market, Back Road, and returned to the park. Approximately 500 individuals participated in the demonstration advocating for the removal of an alleged illegal gurdwara and an open kitchen operating on the west side of Joggers Park. Residents have been embroiled in a dispute with the Joggers Park maintenance firm Celebration Sports Club, BMC, forest department, and tehsildar since 2022 when the Gurudwara structure was initially erected.

Anuj Mittal, an Andheri resident and member of Lokhandwala Joggers Park Association, elucidated on the issue, stating, "Construction on the Gurudwara began in March 2022, with the renovation of the caretaker's cabin and an increase in ceiling height. Despite objections from residents and complaints to BMC's K West ward office, the Gurudwara was inaugurated on November 8, 2022, leading to ongoing contention." The association lodged formal complaints with authorities, which remained unanswered. Despite three denials of permission for the protest, the residents decided to stage it, asserting their grievances in a peaceful manner. "We raised no slogans; we simply walked. It was only later that we learned of the FIR," Mittal added. Before the construction of the Gurudwara, during the lockdown, the site was utilized to provide langar (free kitchen) services. Residents did not raise objections then, as the park was less frequented due to the lockdown. However, the activities persisted, resulting in land encroachment.

Mittal added, " It is a real inconvenience to take a walk or do exercise in the park, as the Gurudwara trust people don't let people walk or exercise as while doing so the pious wall of Gurudwara is touched. There is the bathroom, which stinks how people should talk a walk. Another important part is Mangroves for which we have also filed PIL."

Lokhandwala Joggers Park Association lodged complaints with BMC and the Forest Department, which advised them to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). PIL mentioned, "Concern is the unauthorized establishment of a Gurudwara on the premises of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Joggers Park, which lies within 50 meters of the mangrove forest. This unauthorized construction has led to various religious activities, including langars, marriage ceremonies, and other functions, resulting in the indiscriminate dumping of garbage and waste directly into the mangroves."

In the PIL, the association also alleged that BMC officials refrained from taking action against the unauthorized structure, purportedly due to political pressure. Rane said, "Our concern is not about religion; we simply seek a secular space for over 5000 residents of Andheri Lokhandwala."

Mittal claims Celebration Sports Club's president, Hemant Nair, who is also the Punjabi Association Secretary, is responsible for it. Nair, while speaking to LokmatTimes said, "Before calling Gurudwar, check how legal Joggers park is, rest we will see in court." He did not agree with any of the allegations and asked for a Court hearing. Celebration Sports Club did not respond to a BMC show cause notice issued 15 days prior, requesting documents supporting their claim of a 99-year lease. Meanwhile, Mittal highlighted the bureaucratic lapses, stating, "The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, who redirected us to BMC, and BMC directed us to the Tehsildar. We find ourselves in a loop, back to square one."