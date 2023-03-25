Mumbai: Maha CM Eknath Shinde lays foundation stone for renovation work of MLA hostel

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde laid the foundation stone for the renovation work at an MLA hostel in south Mumbai.

Situated in the Colaba area, the Majestic MLAs Hostel is a Grade 2A heritage building. It had been in a dilapidated condition. The modernization and renovation of the premises will be completed in 18 months, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government granted Rs 50 crore in funds for the Shivsrushti project, a large historical park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, located in the Ambegaon region of Pune. The funds were approved as part of the supplementary demand for 2022-23.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over a cheque of Rs. 50 crore to Jagdish Kadam, a trustee of the Maharaja Shivchatrapati Prathishthan, in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by several officials, including Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, and was conducted in the presence of Chandrakant Patil, the Guardian Minister of Pune district.