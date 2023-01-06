Mumbai: Man arrested for conning people by pretending to be policeman

On Wednesday night, Khadakpada police nabbed a hardened criminal from the Irani colony in Ambivali (Mohne) for duping civilians by falsely posing as officers. More than 40 theft and cheating cases have been filed against him in police stations in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, and Pune. Ghulam Ali Sartaj Ali Jafri alias Nadar has been identified as the apprehended suspect (age 40).

Ambivali's Irani colony is renowned as a criminal enclave. Earlier in combing operations, the police arrested a large number of thieves in this area. There have been incidences of stone pelting and stick attacks on police vehicles on their way to catch the robbers, and the thieves have fled. Assistant Police Inspector Anil Gaikwad of Khadakpada Police Station's Crime Investigation Branch received information that Ghulam Ali from the same area was on his way. According to the information collected, Gaikwad's team created a trap in the Iranian colony under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sarjerao Patil.

As soon as Ghulam Ali entered the locality, the police chased him as his movements were suspicious. Meanwhile, when Ghulam tried to escape, the police conducted a capture operation and chained him to the Iranian settlement. He has more than 40 cases filed against him in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu for theft and fraud in the last two years. Ghulam Ali has done such things as commit theft, commit fraud, and deceive citizens by falsely pretending to be a policeman. The Khadakpada police were on the trail of Jafri in a case. He was finally found in the custody of the police. Police have expressed the possibility of solving more crimes by Ghulam Ali.