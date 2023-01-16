Mumbai: Man arrested with fake Indian currency notes

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2023 03:26 PM 2023-01-16T15:26:24+5:30 2023-01-16T15:26:29+5:30

A 33-yr-old painter Haneef Sheikh arrested by Malvani Police and fake Indian currency notes in the Rs 200 denomination ...

Mumbai: Man arrested with fake Indian currency notes | Mumbai: Man arrested with fake Indian currency notes

Mumbai: Man arrested with fake Indian currency notes

Next

A 33-yr-old painter Haneef Sheikh arrested by Malvani Police and fake Indian currency notes in the Rs 200 denomination banknotes seized from him. The seized notes, with a face value of Rs 60,000 have been sent for investigation. Further probe is underway.

A few days ago, the crime branch had seized fake notes worth Rs 80 lakh in Powai. The crime branch team had laid a trap and carried out this operation.

The trade of fake notes is increasing day by day, In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, the police on Sunday busted a fake currency printing factory. After which now a case of fake notes has come to light in Maharashtra.

Open in app
Tags : Fake indian currency note Fake indian currency note mumbai