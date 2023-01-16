Mumbai man complains about lack of first aid facilities on Aurangabad IndiGo flight

A Mumbai resident complained about the lack of a first-aid kit on the Indigo flight. He stated on Twitter that they were hit by a walking stick on their Mumbai-Aurangabad trip, but the attendants did not bring ice or first aid. According to the passenger, they were instead offered a juice pack to dab their wound. He had also tagged the civil aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

I was travelling to Aurangabad today from Mumbai via @IndiGo6E . The flight attendant opened the over head bin and a walking stick fel on my face and hit my lip. They did not have ice or first aid. They just gave me a paper boat juice pack to dab. Highly irresponsible. — S (@blairbass77) January 15, 2023

A citizen welfare and redressal forum responded to him, saying that it is alarming that the airlines do not have a first aid kit and that this amounts to a deficiency of services under the Consumer Protection Act in addition to other legal violations.

The airline responded to the passenger's tweet with a generic message and stated, "It's obviously not pleasant to hear. We hope you are feeling better. Please DM us your PNR and contact information, as well as a convenient time for us to reach you."