Mumbai: Man held with heroin mephedrone worth Rs 52 lakh

A 48-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of heroin and mephedrone worth Rs 52 lakh in the western suburb of Malad here, police said.

A team of patrolling policemen intercepted the accused near Malwani village on Saturday and caught hold of him even as he tried to flee, an official said.

The police recovered heroin and mephedrone worth Rs 52 lakh from him, he said. The accused had been arrested for drug possession previously and was out on bail, the official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and a probe is under way to find out to whom he was to deliver the contraband, he added.