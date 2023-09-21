Mumbai: Man jumps from Bandra-Worli Sea Link, search operation underway

In a shocking incident that came to light from Mumbai, a man jumped from Bandra-Worli Sea Link around 3:45 on Thursday morning, ANI reported.

A man jumped into the sea from Bandra Worli Sea Link at 0345 hours today. Search operation underway by Coast Guard and Fire Brigade teams. The incident occurred in the limits of Worli police station: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

According to reports, the man arrived at the spot in an Innova car, parked his vehicle in the middle, facing the Worli direction, and then jumped into the Arabian Sea. upon noticing the parked vehicle on CCTV, Sea Link staff rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, their efforts to save the man were in vain as he had already jumped into the sea. As of now, the man's body has not been recovered. The Coast Guard and Fire Brigade teams are actively searching the area to locate the body.

This incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Worli police station. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.