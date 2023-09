Mumbai: Man performs stunt on local train in viral video

A viral video circulating on social media Friday featured a man engaging in perilous stunts while clinging to a suburban train in Mumbai. This footage has stirred an outcry among internet users, who are calling for legal action to be taken against the individual involved.

In the video, the man can be seen standing on the edge of the footboard of the coach's door and jumping on to the tracks while the train slows down as it approaches a station platform.

The video was uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, and the person who uploaded it sought a case against the stunt performer. The video has garnered more than 17,000 views in a few hours. He shared the location as the stretch between Kurla and Mankhurd on Central Railway’s Harbour Line.

Replying to the video, Railway Seva said on X the Railway Protection Force must take action, while the government railway police (GRP) asked the man who uploaded the video to share more details of the incident so that appropriate action could be taken