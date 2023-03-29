Mumbai: Man robbed on Howrah mail by vendors

A 25-year-old passenger travelling on Howrah Mail was attacked with a stone and robbed of cash by three persons including two vendors in Mumbai, GRP officials said. The incident occurred in the general bogie of the train shortly after it left CSMT on March 27 night.

A vendor selling earphones accused a passenger sitting next to the victim of stealing money. When the victim tried to defend the passenger, two more vendors appeared on the scene and attacked him with a stone and robbed Rs 2,500 cash he was carrying, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

After the victim called up the GRP helpline, he was provided assistance at Kalyan station and admitted to a government hospital, police said. No arrest is made so far.

