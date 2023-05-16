Mumbai: Marathi singer Dadus detained for firing gunshots at wedding event

Santosh Chaudhari, a renowned Marathi singer and well-known participant of Bigg Boss Marathi, commonly referred to as Dadus, was detained by the RAK Marg police in Sewri. The reason behind his detention was his alleged act of firing two gunshots in public during a wedding function.

After a video of Dadus, popularly known as the "king of Agri Koli songs," firing gunshots into the air went viral on social media, the police initiated an investigation into the incident. The video captures Dadus dancing at a friend's wedding during the 'haldi' ceremony. In the footage, Dadus is seen alongside two others, joyfully dancing before he retrieves a revolver and discharges rounds into the sky.

Following the occurrence, the police initially visited the residence of the groom, which was identifiable in the video. According to their statement, the firearm in question was determined to be a toy gun, and fortunately, no individuals sustained any injuries during the incident.

After the incident, the police detained Dadus for questioning. It was revealed that he had used a toy gun. No legal case was filed, but the police warned Dadus not to use such weapons again. He was requested to provide written assurance to that effect and was subsequently released.