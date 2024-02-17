Mumbai: Massive Fire Ravages Dozens of Vehicles in Borivali

A fire engulfed over 30 vehicles parked in a lot in Mumbai's Borivali area, prompting the swift response of three fire tenders. The incident occurred in the afternoon near the Mangal Kunj building, adjacent to the Moksh Mall on Jamli Galli in Borivali West.

A witness of the fire spoke to LokmatTimes.com, An employee at Moksh Mall, Kishan said, "I was inside Moksh Mall when the fire broke out. Suddenly, there were shouts and dark smoke filled the air. That's when I realized what was happening, and we all hurried outside to assess the situation. The fire initially ignited from one bike and quickly spread to the entire parking lot, I think it was an electric bike."

The fire originated from a motorcycle parked on the road, quickly spreading to other nearby vehicles in the open parking area. Firefighters, along with local police and R Central ward personnel, rushed to the scene. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, and officials classified the fire as minor given its occurrence in the open parking space.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade clarified that the vehicle involved was not an electric bike but a petrol-powered motorcycle, although its model could not be identified due to extensive damage.

On-Call Station officer Ganesh Awhad stated that the fire likely originated from this bike, which overheated, emitting smoke. Awhad said, "In an attempt to quell the flames, the bike owner poured water on the bike. However, the attempt to douse the flames was unsuccessful, causing the fire to intensify on the motorcycle and subsequently spread to neighbouring bikes."

Out of the 29 bikes affected, 12 sustained complete damage, while the remaining 17 were partially damaged. 28 bikes were petrol powered and 1 was an electric bike. Some suffered damage to their tyres, while others incurred damage to their seats and other parts, as per the fire officer. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within half an hour of their arrival. The owner of the motorcycle reportedly fled the scene following the fire. Awhad stated, "We advised other bike owners to visit the office and obtain an incident report if they wish to claim insurance. Since the fire was unintentional and accidental, the police conducted the formal documentation (Punchnama)."

Senior Police Inspector Ninad Sawant commented, "We located the owner of the bike, who is an employee at Zomato. We conducted the necessary documentation of the entire incident."