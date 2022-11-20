Mumbai measles outbreak: Cases increase in slums of Byculla, Kurla, and Bandra

Measles cases are emerging in specific slum enclaves like Byculla Kurla, and Bandra. According to the BMC measles report, the number of suspected cases has increased more than three times, from 908 on November 14 to 3,036 cases on Saturday. Confirmed cases increased throughout that time from 126 to 184. Nine children have lately passed away from measles, one of them from outside of Mumbai.

On Saturday, 11 kids who were being treated for measles, one of the most contagious diseases, were hospitalised at various BMC facilities. 27 kids have left the hospital in the previous 24 hours. There are now 73 stable patients in the ward, nine patients who need oxygen assistance, and two patients receiving ventilator support.

If there are five suspected cases of an infection in a week, of which more than two have been confirmed in laboratory testing, then it is termed as an outbreak, Maharashtra health surveillance officer Pradip Awate told PTI. Measles is one of the leading causes of diarrhoea, pneumonia and lowering of immunity, among other conditions, and leads to children getting stuck in the vicious cycle of various diseases and malnutrition, according to health experts.