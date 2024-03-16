Mumbai Mega Block on March 17, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour Line On Sunday; Check Details

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) will hold a mega block from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on the up and down the fast line between Matunga and Mulund on Sunday to complete engineering and maintenance works. There will be a block on the up and down Harbour line between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Down fast trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on the slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations. They will arrive 15 minutes late. These trains will stop at the scheduled stop. The fast trains going to Thane will be diverted back to the down-fast line at Mulund. Up-fast trains leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on the up-slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations. It will be diverted back to the up-fast route at Matunga. These trains will stop at the scheduled stop. They will arrive 15 minutes later than scheduled.

The last local before the block on the down fast line will be Badlapur local. It will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10.20 am. The first local after the block will be Badlapur local. It will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.39 pm. Ambernath will be the last local before the block on the up-fast line. It will reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.10 am. The first local after the block will reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4.44 pm.

Western Railway:

There will be no block on Western Railway tomorrow. This has brought relief to the passengers of Western Railway.

Harbour Route :

There will be a block on the up and down harbour line between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Down Harbour line trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and up Harbour line trains leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm have been cancelled.