Mumbai: Mobile Network Absent in Coastal Road Tunnel, Installation of Antennas Expected by May 15

The Coastal Road project, one of the key projects in Mumbai, opened a line from Worli to Marine Drive on March 11. It has now come to light that there is no mobile network in the subway located on this route.

Also Read | Mumbai: DRI Seizes Smuggled Gold, Silver Along With US Currency, Total Worth Rs 10.48 Crore; 4 Arrested

This stretch of the coastal road is saving travel time. According to reports, the work of installing network antennas in the 3.5-km-long tunnel is still underway. It is expected to be completed by May 15.

On March 15, the Department of Telecom had also written a letter to the BMC in this regard. "According to information received from the Cellular Operators Association of India, the newly opened Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel does not support mobile connectivity and is disrupting the mobile network of passengers. The network is being disrupted for 5-10 minutes during the 3.5 km length. BMC staff who do monitoring work and handle emergencies, especially in situations like disasters, should not be disrupted in mobile services in the tunnel."

Senior officials of the Coastal Road project have also clarified in this regard. "As per civic department rules, we have written to OSR Teleservices Private Limited on April 19 for the installation of booster antennas in the tunnel. The installation of booster antennas is expected to be completed in the next 15 days," the official said.