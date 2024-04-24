Mumbai: DRI Seizes Smuggled Gold, Silver Along With US Currency, Total Worth Rs 10.48 Crore; 4 Arrested

On the basis of specific intelligence that a syndicate engaged in smuggling gold from Africa through Mumbai International Airport, was being processed at a melting facility to remove the foreign markings and was being diverted to the local market, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on April 22, 2024, team initiated action.

According to the source, DRI seized 9.67 Kg smuggled gold in various forms including foreign-origin gold, 18.48 kg of silver, Indian currency of Rs. 1.92 crore and USD 190,000, a total worth Rs. 10.48 Crore.

Four persons, including the two carriers, the recruiter and the melter, admitted to being involved in the smuggling of gold into India and, hence, were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody.

On investigation, it was learned that the recruiter used to collect gold from many carriers from various African Nationals, get it processed, and hand it over to a buyer located nearby.