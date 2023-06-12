Mumbai murder: Manoj Sane chopped Saraswati Vaidya's hair, took pics applied oil to reduce smell

Manoj Sane, accused who killed and chopped his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai’s Mira Road, took pictures of the body after committing the murder. He also cut the victim’s long hair and took pictures.

One of the sisters of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, who was allegedly killed and chopped into pieces got emotional after seeing a photograph of Vaidya's long hair that the accused had cut and kept on the kitchen platform in their flat.

In the latest development, police revealed that Sane had taken pictures of the body after committing the murder. He also cut the victim’s long hair and took pictures. Sane also did many Google searches to find out how to dispose of the body. The accused has made Google searches to gather information about what should be done to avoid the foul smell coming from a dead body and bought five bottles of Nilgiri oil from a shop in his area.

During the course of the investigation as police scanned Sane's mobile, they found that the accused used to watch porn on a regular basis and had jotted down some porn sites names on a paper which was also recovered by the police. On June 4, after the murder, the accused had bought an electric wood cutter (tree cutter) from a local hardware shop, which he used to chop down the body parts. The chain of this saw had come off during use, and after that, he took it to for repair to the same shop from where he had bought it. As Sane had cleaned the cutter completely, no one got any clue of what work he was using the machine. Manoj Sane had been staying with Ms Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in Mira Road area over the past three years.