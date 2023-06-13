Mumbai murder: Sisters of woman killed by her live-in partner perform last rites of her remains

The remains of Saraswati Vaidya who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in their flat at Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra were handed over to her sisters on Monday who performed last rites, an official said.

The accused, Manoj Sane, had chopped Vaidya's body into several pieces using a chainsaw before pressure-cooking and roasting them last week when he was arrested, according to police. The remains of Vaidya were sent to state-run J J Hospital for postmortem.

Her three sisters had demanded that the remains be handed to them for performing last rites. After postmortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to them on Monday, the official said. The sisters performed the last rites of Vaidya in the afternoon in Mumbai, he said.

In the latest development, police revealed that Sane had taken pictures of the body after committing the murder. He also cut the victim’s long hair and took pictures. Sane also did many Google searches to find out how to dispose of the body. The accused has made Google searches to gather information about what should be done to avoid the foul smell coming from a dead body and bought five bottles of Nilgiri oil from a shop in his area.