Mumbai: NCB seizes Alprazolam and banned cough syrups, four arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted a series of successful operations resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of illegal substances. In one operation, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit intercepted a shipment of 1.840 kg (equivalent to 15,000 tablets) of Alprazolam, intended for export to the United States. The seizure led to the arrest of Lucknow-based financier Sameer S. This operation took place on September 6 at a courier office in Mumbai.

In a separate operation, the NCB intercepted a vehicle in Bhiwandi town, located in the neighboring Thane district, on September 28. The vehicle was found to contain 75 cartons with 8,497 bottles of banned cough syrup. The NCB arrested Ravish NA, an employee of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and his associate Akash G when they arrived at the transporter's office to receive the illicit consignment.

On a related note, the NCB recovered 1,199 bottles of cough syrup from the Dongri locality of South Mumbai on Monday, leading to the arrest of an individual named Riyaz B. It was revealed that the arrested individuals had previous involvement in trafficking cases.