Mumbai: Nehru Center to Host World Art Conclave's Art Expo 2024

Mumbai: Art Expo 2024 is being organized by The World Art Conclave, an artist-centric platform for professional and budding artists and their works to be showcased. Art lovers will get to see the works of renowned artists at the national and international level here.

The World Art Conclave Art Expo 2024 will be held from March 27 to 30, 2024 at the Nehru Centre in Worli. Rajan Jadhav and Pravin Gangurde are directors of the World Art Conclave 2024 Expo. The artwork in the exhibition will be selected by jury members. The art exhibition will showcase a variety of art styles and genres, including painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. The World Art Conclave will be an international art expo. It is a platform to showcase each artist's art style and concept in a coherent manner. The World Art Conclave will provide artists with interactions with other artists, galleries, and art experts and a golden opportunity to expand their network across art groups. It will include art talks, workshops, seminars, art demonstrations, and entertainment. There will be more than 3000 artworks and art installations by more than 300 artists.

Ratan Saha, Pramodbabu Ramteke, Bhagwan Rampure, Fionn Wilson (UK), Judith Carlin (US), Patricia Turner (US), Ramani Narayan (Germany), M.K. Narayan, Rajendra Kapse, Archana Sonti, Sarbita Das, Purnima Dabholkar, Ajay Meshram, Vitthal Muppidi, Shrirang Badve, Kiran Hotkar, Ajit Chaudhary, Nandkumar Gopal Karle, S. K. Narayan, Rajendra Kapse, Archana Sonti, S. K. Narayan, Rajendra Kapse, Archana Sonti, Vineet Kumar, Anna Kurien, P. Which. Stalin, Dinkar Jadhav, Jagannath Paul, Om Swami, P. Chidambaram. Artists like Gyana, Ami Patel, Niladri Paul, Anand Panchal, Nilesh Vede, Umakant Kanade, Mahesh Saundte, and many others will be showcasing their work at the World Art Conclave.

