Mumbai New Year Celebrations: What's allowed and What's not
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2022 01:03 PM 2022-12-30T13:03:13+5:30 2022-12-30T13:05:08+5:30
With the New Year arriving, everyone is getting ready to party. For the first time since the outbreak, people will throng the streets of Mumbai to celebrate with their loved ones. The Mumbai police, on the other hand, are having a difficult time. They will be working their fingers to the bone to ensure smooth traffic, zero accidents, and process compliance. Furthermore, everyone attending the party must abide by the rules.
Here's what's allowed and what's not
- This year, there are no restrictions against gatherings of four or more persons.
- Terrace parties are permitted until 12.30 am, while parties inside are permitted until 5 am.
- A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorization from the neighbourhood police station is required for anyone who wishes to play music at a terrace party.
- Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 1.30 a.m.
- Bars and pubs are to remain open until 5 a.m.
- Permission is granted to set off firecrackers, but not too close to sensitive areas like oil refineries and gas stations.