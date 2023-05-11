Mumbai: NIA raids 6 locations in 2021 fake currency case

In connection with a fake currency case from 2021, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at six different locations and seized crucial evidence that points towards D company's involvement in the FCN racket.

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at six locations in Mumbai related to the 2021 Naupada case, in which high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes (FICN) were seized. The agency recovered several pieces of evidence during the searches that could be used as proof in the case.

The items recovered during the search included documents, digital devices, and sharp-edged weapons, which provide solid evidence to support the NIA's previous investigation findings that directly linked the D-Company to the fake currency racket.

During the NIA's investigation into the case related to the seizure of fake Indian currency notes of Rs. 2000/- denomination, the agency has established the preliminary evidence of the D-Company's involvement in the circulation of FICN in India.

On November 18, 2021, a case was registered at the Naupada police station in Thane City, Maharashtra, and two individuals, Riyaz and Nasir, both of whom live in Mumbai, were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Both accused are presently in judicial custody.

After the Thane Police conducted searches and filed a chargesheet against the suspects in the significant case, the NIA took over the investigation and re-registered it as RC-01/2023/NIA/Mum) on February 7, 2023.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the case, the NIA conducted raids on Wednesday at various locations, including residences and offices of the accused and suspects.