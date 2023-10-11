Mumbai: NIA raids residence of 7/11 train blasts acquitted accused Wahid Sheikh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted nationwide raids, including in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi among other states. The NIA raids are underway at the premises of the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in Maharashtra since Wednesday early morning.

In Mumbai, a team of NIA reached the house of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, who lives in Vikhroli area. Shaikh had been an accused in the 2006 railway blast case, but the trial court had acquitted him of all charges. According to reports, he is operating the organization ‘Innocent Network,’ which is suspected to have links with the PFI suspicious activities

Apart from Abdul Wahid Shaikh’s Vikhroli residence, NIA conducted search operations at around five different locations across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and various districts in Maharashtra. Raids are being conducted at a building named Mumtaz, where books are also printed as it houses a printing press, in Old Delhi. Searches are being held in Ballimaran’s Kasim Jaan street.

According to sources, several registered organizations and operatives are suspected to be involved in re-establishing the PFI under a new name and engaging in suspicious activities and fundraising operations.